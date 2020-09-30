Pfizer's generics arm partners with online pharmacy Ro

Online pharmacy delivery service Ro partnered with Pfizer's generics arm to incorporate two of the drugmaker's generics into the telehealth startup's portfolio, according to STAT.

Through its newly launched $5-per-month prescription drug delivery program, Ro will now supply generic versions of Pfizer's cholesterol drug Lipitor and hypertension drug Norvasc. The two drugs being added to Ro's portfolio of nearly 500 generic drugs are authorized generics, meaning they are produced by the same manufacturer who makes the brand-name version.

"By partnering with leading manufacturers we're able to bring more transparency and trust into the supply chain," Ro CEO Zachariah Reitano told STAT. "We can show patients that the active ingredients were created in Ireland, for instance, and stamped in a Pfizer-run facility in France and shipped to us."

Ro had previously partnered with Pfizer's generics arm to supply patients with a generic version of the drugmaker's erectile dysfunction drug.

