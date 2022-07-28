Pfizer earned $27.7B in Q2: 3 findings

In 2022's second quarter, Pfizer reported July 28 its largest-ever quarterly sales as it racked up $27.7 billion, mostly thanks to its vaccine sales.

Broken up by sectors, Pfizer earned $10.5 billion with vaccines, $9.7 billion with hospital, $3.1 billion with oncology and $2.4 billion with internal medicine. Its manufacturing side, Pfizer CentreOne, brought in $317 million.

Three more things to know, according to the report:

1. So far this year, the pharmaceutical company earned $53.4 billion in revenue, and half of that number is because of its vaccine research, development and manufacturing side. The report shows a 47 percent increase in second-quarter revenue compared to 2021's second quarter.

2. Pfizer anticipates its COVID-19 vaccine will bring in $32 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2022 and that its antiviral, at-home treatment Paxlovid will bring in $22 billion.

3. Recent developments during the second quarter include the FDA and CDC's authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children between 6 months and 5 years old and its work to test an updated vaccine against omicron's dominating subvariants.