Pfizer CMO departs; replacement named

Pfizer CMO Mace Rothenberg, MD, has retired, a Pfizer representative confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review Jan. 5.

Dr. Rothenberg announced his departure from the drugmaker in a Jan. 4 tweet, which was confirmed by Steve Danehy, Pfizer's director of media relations for global essential pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Rothenberg, an oncologist, worked for Pfizer for 12 years and helped establish it as a key participant in developing cancer treatments.

Aida Habtezion, MD, an associate professor at Stanford (Calif.) University's department of gastroenterology and hepatology, will take over Dr. Rothenberg's role, Mr. Danehy said.

"Aida is an extremely accomplished physician-scientist as well as an inspirational leader," Dr. Rothenberg tweeted. "I have every confidence in her continued success in this new role."

