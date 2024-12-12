Infant RSV vaccine trials on hold: FDA

The FDA has placed a hold on all clinical studies of vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus in infants due to safety concerns following a trial involving two mRNA-based vaccine candidates from Moderna.

A briefing document released by the FDA ahead of the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee revealed that a phase 1 trial evaluating two RSV vaccines in infants aged 5 to 8 months was paused in July after five severe cases of RSV-related illness were reported among infants receiving the vaccine candidates.

The trial, which tested two Moderna RSV vaccines, mRNA-1365 and mRNA-1345, found that infants who received a 15-microgram dose of either vaccine had a higher incidence of severe lower respiratory tract infections compared to those who received a placebo. Five of six infants required hospitalization, with one needing mechanical ventilation.

The safety signal prompted Moderna to halt enrollment in the trial and the FDA subsequently issued a clinical hold.

VRBPAC will review the safety data and discuss implications for the future development of RSV vaccines for infants Dec. 12.