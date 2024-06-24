Ozempic maker plans $4.1B manufacturing plant

Novo Nordisk is planning to build a $4.1 billion manufacturing plant in Clayton, N.C., to help meet demand for its blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.

The drugmaker has already started construction on the facility, which will fill and package syringes and injection pens for the weight loss drugs. Novo Nordisk already operates three existing manufacturing facilities in the state. The new facility will add about 1.4 million square feet of production space and create about 1,000 new jobs, according to a June 24 news release.

Construction on the facility is expected to be completed between 2027 and 2029.

Novo Nordisk is also boosting its production investments for Wegovy and Ozempic to $6.8 billion this year, compared to $4 billion last year, the company said.