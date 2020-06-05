Number of pharmacists working in hospitals hits new high

Total pharmacist employment grew in 2019, and the share of pharmacists working in hospitals reached a new high, pharmacy news website Drug Channels reported, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Pharmacist employment in nonretail settings, including hospitals, physician offices, outpatient care centers and home health companies, grew by 11,580 between 2017 and 2019.

Between 2013 and 2019, the share of pharmacist employment in nonretail settings grew from 27 percent to 31 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of pharmacists working in retail settings, including in chain drug stores, independent pharmacies, supermarkets, mass merchants and mail pharmacies, declined by 5,320 in 2018 and 2,800 in 2019, according to Drug Channels.

The percentage of pharmacist employment by practice setting:

Retail:

Chain, independent and long-term care pharmacies: 42.8 percent

Supermarkets with pharmacies: 7.9 percent

Mass merchants with pharmacies: 5.7 percent

Mail pharmacies: 1.8 percent

Nonretail:

Hospitals: 26.4 percent

Outpatient care centers: 2.1 percent

Physician offices: 2 percent

Home healthcare services: 0.6 percent

