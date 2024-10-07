Novo Nordisk to invest $158M in insulin plant

Novo Nordisk plans to invest approximately $158 million into revamping its Montes Claros manufacturing facility in Minas Gerais, Brazil, Bloomberg reported Oct. 5.

The plant is crucial for the company, producing 25% of its global insulin output. The modernization efforts aim to enhance production capabilities and incorporate sustainability projects that align with global environmental goals.

Since its establishment in 2007, the Montes Claros facility has supplied insulin to Brazil's national health system and has also served as an export hub for international markets.

The modernization of the plant is expected to create new jobs and boost the local economy while reinforcing Novo Nordisk's position as a leader in the global insulin market.