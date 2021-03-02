Novavax CEO says COVID-19 vaccine could be reviewed by FDA in May

Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine could be granted emergency use authorization by the FDA as early as May, the drugmaker’s CEO, Stanley Erck, told CNBC March 1.

The vaccine was shown to be 89.3 percent effective at preventing infection with the novel coronavirus in a phase 3 trial conducted in the U.K., the drugmaker announced Jan. 28.

Mr. Erck told CNBC Novavax hopes the FDA will allow it to use data from its U.K. trial, as the drugmaker's 30,000-participant phase 3 clinical trial is still ongoing in the U.S.

The U.K.'s regulatory body will likely review the vaccine in April. Mr. Erck said the FDA review will come “probably a month after that," but it could be delayed by a month or two if the FDA decides to wait for the U.S. trial data.

