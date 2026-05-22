North Carolina health system opens community pharmacy

Hickory, N.C.-based Catawba Valley Health System has opened a new community pharmacy in Hickory.

Catawba Valley Community Pharmacy offers expanded access, extended hours, personalized service, drive-thru pickup and coordinated care for patients and community members, according to a May 15 news release.

Amy Davey, director of pharmacy services for CVHS, said the pharmacy will continue serving health system employees while expanding services to the broader community. She also said the health system is helping patients transfer prescriptions to the new pharmacy.

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