No ivermectin for COVID-19, emergency physicians warn

The American College of Emergency Physicians is joining the FDA in warning patients against using the anti-parasite drug ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.

The group said Aug. 31 that emergency departments have seen a spike in patients suffering the consequences of using unproven drugs such as ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Ivermectin is most often used to treat parasitic worms in animals. It isn't an antiviral, but some physicians have been prescribing it to treat COVID-19.

Prescriptions for ivermectin had soared to more than 88,000 per week as of mid-August, up from the pre-pandemic average of 3,600 per week, according to CDC data.

"Based on the scientific data, the best way to protect yourself from the virus and prevent the spread is to get vaccinated and continue to practice safety measures like covering your face and social distancing," the American College of Emergency Physicians stated in a news release. "Emergency physicians urge caution around unsourced information, bold claims, or instant cures made on social media or circulating among friends."

The organization warned that taking any medication or treatment not authorized by the FDA can be harmful or deadly.

