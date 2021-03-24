New York pharmacy owner pleads guilty in opioid scheme

The owner of a New York pharmacy pleaded guilty March 23 to illegally distributing tens of thousands of oxycodone pills, the Staten Island Advance reported.

Michael Paulsen, owner of Regal Remedies, which has been shut down, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to narcotics conspiracy. He was charged with distributing oxycodone illegally, healthcare fraud and paying kickbacks in September 2019

Authorities said Mr. Paulsen used his position as pharmacy owner to illegally distribute tens of thousands of oxycodone pills, though he is not a registered pharmacist and isn't authorized to distribute controlled substances.

Mr. Paulsen allegedly ordered more than 170,000 oxycodone pills between March 16 and September 2019, and dispensed only about 62,000 with a prescription. He gave "large quantities" of oxycodone pills to people without prescriptions or with fake prescriptions, authorities said, according to the Staten Island Advance. He received thousands of dollars in return.

He also allegedly billed Medicaid and Medicare for the illegal oxycodone pills. His sentencing is scheduled for June 16, and he faces up to 14 years in prison.

