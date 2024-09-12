New Senate bill to protect 340B program

Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) has introduced a bill that would ban pharmaceutical companies from restricting access to 340B drug pricing program discounts, according to a Sept. 11 press release shared with Becker's.

The legislation is a Senate version of the bill introduced by Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) that seeks to ensure drug companies cannot impose conditions on 340B discounts through pharmacy partners. Drug companies that violate these requirements would be subject to fines as high as $2 million per day.

340B Health President and CEO Maureen Testoni praised the bill, stating that it helps combat drugmaker policies that harm patient care in safety-net hospitals.

"We call on members of Congress … to support this crucial legislation for the benefit of the patients who have access to vital care and support because of 340B," said Ms. Testoni.