Moderna to develop seasonal flu vaccine

Moderna said Sept. 17 that it will begin developing a seasonal flu vaccine.

"We are increasing our investment in vaccines, and we will develop a seasonal flu vaccine, given the unmet need for highly effective vaccines," CEO Stephane Bancel said in a news release.

The drugmaker said vaccines typically reduce the risk of getting the flu by 40 percent to 60 percent and that high-risk groups would benefit from a flu shot with higher efficacy.

Between 9 million and 45 million people in the U.S. have died of the flu annually since 2010, according to the CDC.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Drug costs surge faster than any other medical good or service, data shows

Eli Lilly, Amgen partner to make Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug

Moderna will know if COVID-19 vaccine is effective in November, CEO says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.