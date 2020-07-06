Moderna delays COVID-19 vaccine trial

A phase 3 trial of Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine was expected to start July 9, but has been delayed for an indefinite length of time, STAT reported.

The trial, part of the federal government's Operation Warp Speed, involves 30,000 patients.

Moderna said it is making changes to the trial's protocol, which has pushed back the expected start date. CEO Stéphane Bancel told CNBC the drugmaker still intends to start the trial in July but did not give a definitive date.

Researchers told STAT that protocol changes are common in clinical trials.

Moderna said July 2 on Twitter that it has worked closely with the National Institutes of Health to "align on the final protocol."

Read the full article here.

