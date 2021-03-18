Merck's marketing chief leaves; commercial chief takes over

Merck said March 17 its chief marketing officer, Mike Nally, will leave the drugmaker at the end of the month.

Mr. Nally is leaving Merck to take a leadership role with another company, according to the news release. He joined Merck in 2003.

Frank Clyburn, Merck's chief commercial officer, was named as the president of the drugmaker's human health division. He will now lead all marketing and commercial operations for Merck's human health division globally.

Mr. Clyburn, who joined Merck in 2008, will report to Merck CEO Ken Frazier until April 1. Once Robert Davis, Merck's current executive vice president of global services and CFO, takes over as president April 1, Mr. Clyburn will report to him. Mr. Davis will become CEO July 1.

