McKesson to acquire private pharmacy tech company

Pharmaceutical and medical supply company McKesson signed an agreement Sept. 19 to acquire Rx Savings Solutions, a tech insights business that aims to lower drug costs, for up to $875 million.

Rx Savings Solutions offers industry insights and prescription price transparency to health insurers and employers, and it currently reaches 17 million patients, according to a McKesson news release.

The transaction will include a $600 million upfront payment and up to an additional $275 million based on the tech company's financial progress. Rx Savings Solutions plans to join McKesson's prescription technology solutions business by the second half of its 2023 fiscal year.