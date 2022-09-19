McKesson to acquire private pharmacy tech company

Paige Twenter -

Pharmaceutical and medical supply company McKesson signed an agreement Sept. 19 to acquire Rx Savings Solutions, a tech insights business that aims to lower drug costs, for up to $875 million. 

Rx Savings Solutions offers industry insights and prescription price transparency to health insurers and employers, and it currently reaches 17 million patients, according to a McKesson news release. 

The transaction will include a $600 million upfront payment and up to an additional $275 million based on the tech company's financial progress. Rx Savings Solutions plans to join McKesson's prescription technology solutions business by the second half of its 2023 fiscal year.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles