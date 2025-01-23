Mark Cuban's company sells 6,000+ medicines to healthcare sites

In less than a year, Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Marketplace has expanded its portfolio to more than 6,000 medicines.

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. launched the Marketplace in February 2024, which at the time had more than 4,000 medicines in short supply to directly sell to healthcare facilities.

Since then, customers have realized savings between 40% and 60% compared to traditional wholesalers, according to Chief Commercial Officer Alan Bowe.

The Marketplace now sells to thousands of hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, long-term care sites, dialysis centers and retail pharmacies in all 50 states, Mr. Bowe told Becker's Jan. 23.

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System, Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth, Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems and Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine have all begun procuring medications from the Marketplace. Seven months after buying 125 discounted generics, MultiCare saved $1.12 million.

"Shark Tank" entrepreneur Mark Cuban opened the startup pharmaceutical company in January 2022 with about 100 discounted generics to sell directly to patients. For 2025, Mr. Cuban told Becker's he plans to publish contracts with healthcare providers and add more brand-name medicines and biosimilars to the company's portfolio.