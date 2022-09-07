Mark Cuban's pharmacy nears 1 million customers

Cost Plus Drug Co. founder Mark Cuban expects his online pharmacy to soon grow past 1 million customers, the billionaire of Shark Tank fame said Sept. 6 during Vox's Code Conference.

"By the time I get back, we should, hopefully, be past a million patients in seven months," Mr. Cuban told Vox's Recode, referring to the late-January launch of Cost Plus Drug Co., according to CNET.

The generic drug company offers slashed prices on hundreds of medications, from diabetes treatments to cancer therapies. Although the business deals in generics, Mr. Cuban has indicated brand-name drugs are next on his list as he builds a pharmacy benefit manager to coincide with Cost Plus.

During the conference, Mr. Cuban said his inspiration for creating the company was Martin Shkreli, the former chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals who hiked the price of an AIDS drug by more than 5,000 percent in 2015, was banned from the industry and was in prison on an unrelated charge before his release in May.

"If he could jack things up 1,500 percent or whatever it was, why can't we cut it, right?" Mr. Cuban told Vox.