Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs adds 82 drugs to portfolio

Mark Cuban's online pharmacy now offers nearly 1,000 generics after adding 82 drugs to its repertoire, the company said Nov. 21.

The latest additions to Cost Plus Drugs include deferasirox, a generic for iron reducer Jadenu. Jadenu typically costs $2,332.80, but the generic tablet costs $15 at Cost Plus Drugs — making for the company's second biggest price reduction. Budesonide, a steroid used to treat Crohn's disease and asthma, usually costs $159.83, but is $18.47 at the online pharmacy.

In an email, the company said it cannot guarantee shipping before Thanksgiving, and new orders may not be shipped until the week of Nov. 28.

To date, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Co. has more than 1 million customers, has partnered with a payer and a pharmacy benefit manager, and plans to enter the brand-name drug business in 2023.