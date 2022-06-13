Mail-order pharmacy dispenses abortion pills to 31 states

As some pharmacists hesitate to fill prescriptions for abortion pills as multiple states pass restrictive abortion laws, a 4-year-old online startup is "one of the nation's leading distributors of abortion pills," Time reported June 13.

Six months after the FDA ruled abortion pills could be dispensed by mail, Honeybee Health has doled out the medication to the 31 states where it's legal, according to Time.

When Time asked the nation's five biggest pharmaceutical companies if they planned to offer mail-order medication abortion, most declined to comment or didn't reply.

Honeybee's co-founder, Jessica Nouhavandi, PharmD, said the company doesn't mail the medication to 19 states where it's illegal.

"We understand that we're part of a bigger fight," Dr. Nouhavandi told Time. "And so we can't just go rogue and push the boundaries, because it really jeopardizes the whole movement."