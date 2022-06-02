Healthcare providers challenge Florida abortion ban

A group of healthcare providers in Florida filed a lawsuit June 1 to block the state's new abortion ban, according to The Hill.

The ban, set to take effect July 1, will prohibit abortions after 15 weeks. The law makes some exceptions to save the life of the pregnant person but does not include exemptions for rape, incest or human trafficking.

The healthcare providers say the law will radically limit Floridians' ability to decide whether to continue a pregnancy, which they argue is a violation of their rights under the state constitution, according to the suit.

The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Florida, Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the national law firm Jenner & Block filed the lawsuit on behalf of the healthcare providers.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law April 14.



"We are here today to protect life. We are here today to defend those who can't defend themselves," he said during the bill signing, according to The Hill.