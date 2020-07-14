Kmart pharmacies roll out same-day delivery program

Kmart pharmacies joined forces with ScriptDrop July 14 to launch a home delivery service for prescriptions, as social distancing remains a priority amid the pandemic.

Customers do not need to sign up for the program, as they will receive a "ready for pickup" text message when their prescription is available. Then, they can choose if they want their medication delivered and pay the $8 delivery fee.

All deliveries will be contactless and will take place Monday through Friday. Customers who live within 10 miles of the pharmacy are eligible for same-day delivery, and next-day delivery is offered to customers within a 150-mile radius.

