6 recent drug, device recalls
Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are six reported to the FDA in the last three weeks:
- More drugmakers recall metformin products after finding they contain carcinogen
Two more drugmakers have recalled their metformin products after an FDA warning that it found unacceptable levels of a carcinogen in the drugs.
- Mylan recalls daptomycin after finding particulate matter in vial
Mylan has recalled one lot of its daptomycin antibiotic after finding particulate matter in one of the vials.
- Arrow International recalls aortic balloon pumps
Arrow international has recalled two lines of its aortic balloon pumps, which treat patients with acute coronary syndrome or complications from heart failure, after finding a part of the devices may break, char and discolor the motor connector wires.
- GlaxoSmithKline recalls 2 cough syrups with wrong dosing cups
GlaxoSmithKline is recalling two lots of its Children's Robitussin cough syrup and one lot of its Dimetapp cough syrup after finding they contained incorrect dosing cups.
- 5 drugmakers have recalled metformin products after FDA warning
Since the FDA said in late May that it found unacceptable levels of a carcinogen in metformin — the generic name for a drug commonly used to control blood sugar in Type 2 diabetes patients — five drugmakers have issued recalls of their metformin products.
- Endologix recalls abdominal stent graft
Endologix has recalled its Ovation iX abdominal stent graft system, which treats patients with abdominal aneurysms, after discovering risks of liquid polymer leaks during implantation.
