Kansas allows pharmacy students, certain medical professionals to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order Feb. 24 temporarily authorizing additional professionals to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
Among the newly authorized professions are pharmacy students and interns, dentists, dental hygienists and paramedics.
In order to administer COVID-19 vaccines, people working in the newly authorized professions must have a CPR certification and be trained in vaccination storage, protocols, injection technique, emergency procedures and recordkeeping.
