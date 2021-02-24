Kansas allows pharmacy students, certain medical professionals to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order Feb. 24 temporarily authorizing additional professionals to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Among the newly authorized professions are pharmacy students and interns, dentists, dental hygienists and paramedics.

In order to administer COVID-19 vaccines, people working in the newly authorized professions must have a CPR certification and be trained in vaccination storage, protocols, injection technique, emergency procedures and recordkeeping.

More articles on pharmacy:

HHS will stop distributing COVID-19 antibody drugs, says they're no longer in short supply

Drug shortages are an increasing risk, health system pharmacists say

Lawsuit alleges Icy Hot, Salonpas patches are marketed deceptively

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.