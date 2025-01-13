J&J set to acquire drugmaker for $14.6B

Johnson & Johnson is set to acquire Intra-Cellular Therapies for $14.6 billion.

The deal includes Caplyta, a treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar depression, along with a pipeline focused on disorders such as generalized anxiety and Alzheimer's-related psychosis, according to an Jan. 13 news release from the company.

The acquisition bolsters J&J's neuroscience portfolio, with Caplyta expected to generate more than $5 billion in peak annual sales. It also strengthens the company's position in central nervous system therapies, including ongoing Phase 3 trials for bipolar mania and schizophrenia relapse prevention, the release said.

The deal is expected to close later in 2025, pending regulatory approval.