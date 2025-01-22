FDA approves 1st monotherapy drug for treatment-resistant depression

Johnson & Johnson has received FDA approval for Spravato nasal spray as the first and only monotherapy for adults with treatment-resistant depression.

The approval follows a priority review and is based on a clinical trial showing the drug alone led to significant improvement in depressive symptoms compared to placebo, with effects observable as early as 24 hours after being taken, according to a Jan. 21 news release from the drugmaker.

The trial demonstrated that Spravato outperformed the placebo on the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale, with 22.5% of patients achieving remission after four weeks, compared to 7.6% in the placebo group.

The drug targets the NMDA receptor in the brain and offers new options for the estimated one-third of depression patients who do not respond to oral antidepressants.

It will be available through a restricted Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy Program due to potential risks of sedation, dissociation and abuse. The drug has been used by over 140,000 patients worldwide so far.