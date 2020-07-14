Iowa offers free Narcan at pharmacies

Iowa pharmacies are now offering free Narcan, a drug that treats opioid overdose in emergency situations, to all residents 18 years or older, according to local CBS affiliate KIMT.

The Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Board of Pharmacy joined forces to offer free Narcan nasal spray kits to reduce financial barriers to access the potentially life-saving drug.

"This allows Iowans to be prepared in the event they encounter someone experiencing a suspected opioid overdose, or perhaps use opioids themselves and want others they're involved with to know they have it," Kevin Gabbert, director of IDPH's opioid initiatives unit, told KIMT. "While the dynamics of opioid misuse are complicated, greater availability of [Narcan] can help keep people alive, offer a chance to get help, and begin a journey of recovery."

IDPH data reports the state's opioid-related deaths dropped from 206 in 2017 to 137 in 2018, but later rose to 155 in 2019.

