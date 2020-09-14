Inspira Health opens 2 retail pharmacies

Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health opened two retail pharmacies Sept. 11 in its Vineland and Mullica Hill hospitals.

Both of the pharmacies are offering a meds-to-beds program, which allows patients to have prescriptions delivered to their bedside before discharge.

A pharmacy staff member will collect payments and counsel patients on proper medication use prior to discharge. The service is currently available in Vineland, N.J., and will be soon in Mullica Hill.

The service eliminates the need for patients and caregivers to make a separate trip to the pharmacy, which can delay medication therapy and may lead to poor medication compliance, Inspira Health said.

"Retail Pharmacies are beneficial to our patients and employees — not just for convenience but for safe medication therapy management. We know that one of the top reasons that patients are readmitted to the hospital is lack of medication compliance," said Amy Mansue, president and CEO of Inspira Health. "Providing their medications and educating them prior to discharge increases the likelihood that patients will follow their medication regimen, and it decreases their chance of readmission."

The pharmacies are certified to give immunizations, and online prescription refill ordering will be available by the end of the year through the My Inspira app.

The pharmacies also offer a prescription savings card program designed to give patients access to affordable medications with or without insurance.

Inspira Health also partnered with drugmakers for access to charity care options for patients in need, the health system said.

