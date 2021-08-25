How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 46, down in 4

An average of 860,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, a 12 percent increase from the week before, according to The Washington Post.

New Hampshire has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 368 percent in the past week. More than 59 percent of New Hampshire's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Aug. 24.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered: