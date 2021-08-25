How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 46, down in 4

Listen
An average of 860,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, a 12 percent increase from the week before, according to The Washington Post.
New Hampshire has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 368 percent in the past week. More than 59 percent of New Hampshire's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Aug. 24.
Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered:
- New Hampshire: up 368 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.38
- Utah: up 164 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.94
- Montana: up 123 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.56
- Oregon: up 119 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.46
- West Virginia: up 83 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.48
- Georgia: up 56 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.44
- Idaho: up 49 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 38.69
- New Mexico: up 45 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.06
- Alabama: up 39 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 36.76
- Wisconsin: up 33 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.33
- North Carolina: up 26 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.58
- Kentucky: up 25 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.65
- Maine: up 25 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 65.23
- Tennessee: up 24 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.97
- Michigan: up 21 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.03
- Indiana: up 20 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.73
- Washington: up 20 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.5
- Delaware: up 19 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.57
- Massachusetts: up 19 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 65.4
- Iowa: up 17 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.11
- Kansas: up 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.41
- Maryland: up 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.76
- Oklahoma: up 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.57
- South Carolina: up 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.49
- Minnesota: up 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.24
- Alaska: up 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.76
- Ohio: up 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.87
- Connecticut: up 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 65.25
- Florida: up 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.69
- Rhode Island: up 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.87
- Wyoming: up 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 38.07
- Nevada: up 12 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.89
- Hawaii: up 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.72
- New York: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.25
- Pennsylvania: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.38
- North Dakota: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.17
- Colorado: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.25
- Louisiana: up 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.15
- California: up 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.08
- Missouri: up 5 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.29
- New Jersey: up 5 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.57
- Nebraska: up 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.27
- Texas: up 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.37
- Mississippi: up 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 37.23
- Virginia: up 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.48
- Washington, D.C.: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.77
- Vermont: no change
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 67.52
- Arkansas: down less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.13
- Arizona: down 5 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.18
- South Dakota: down 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.43
- Illinois: down 37 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.5