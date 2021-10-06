How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 46, down in 3

- Small
An average of 937,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, a 46 percent increase from the week before, according to The Washington Post. Vaccination rates rose in 46 states, declined in three states, and stayed the same in one state.
Vermont has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 172 percent in the past week. Nearly 70 percent of Vermont's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Oct. 5. Georgia saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 21 percent. Nearly 46 percent of Georgia's population is fully vaccinated.
Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered:
- Vermont: up 172 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 69.75
- Connecticut: up 107 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 69.13
- West Virginia: up 105 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.53
- Michigan: up 104 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.67
- Missouri: up 103 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.32
- Ohio: up 95 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.56
- New Jersey: up 92 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.72
- Iowa: up 92 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.27
- North Dakota: up 89 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.54
- Wyoming: up 86 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.02
- Montana: up 77 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.79
- Minnesota: up 75 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.4
- Wisconsin: up 74 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.79
- Massachusetts: up 73 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 68.22
- Maryland: up 71 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.44
- Delaware: up 69 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.91
- New Hampshire: up 69 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.79
- Indiana: up 59 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.69
- New Mexico: up 56 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.54
- Arkansas: up 55 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.99
- Oregon: up 54 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.21
- Virginia: up 53 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.04
- Illinois: up 52 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.86
- Rhode Island: up 48 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 68.79
- South Dakota: up 45 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.94
- Kansas: up 43 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.53
- Louisiana: up 43 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.83
- Idaho: up 41 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.01
- Nebraska: up 40 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55
- Arizona: up 39 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.48
- Nevada: up 38 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.16
- Colorado: up 36 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.78
- Hawaii: up 35 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.28
- Pennsylvania: up 34 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.23
- Tennessee: up 34 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.93
- Oklahoma: up 32 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.06
- Mississippi: up 26 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.94
- Florida: up 26 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.83
- South Carolina: up 23 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.84
- California: up 20 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.43
- New York: up 17 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.32
- North Carolina : up 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.19
- Texas: up 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.59
- Maine: up 11 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 68.75
- Utah: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.25
- Kentucky: up 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.89
- Washington: no change
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.53
- District of Columbia: down 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.49
- Alaska: down 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.93
- Alabama: down 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.07
- Georgia: down 21 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.73