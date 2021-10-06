How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 46, down in 3

An average of 937,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, a 46 percent increase from the week before, according to The Washington Post. Vaccination rates rose in 46 states, declined in three states, and stayed the same in one state.

Vermont has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 172 percent in the past week. Nearly 70 percent of Vermont's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Oct. 5. Georgia saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 21 percent. Nearly 46 percent of Georgia's population is fully vaccinated.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered: