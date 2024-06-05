How hospitals can bolster second victim syndrome support

After a medication error or an unexpected patient outcome, it is common for practitioners to question themselves and feel shame and guilt, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

This response is known as Second Victim Syndrome, or the emotional burden healthcare workers can experience after traumatic adverse patient care experiences. Other organizations, including the American Pharmacists Association and The Joint Commission, have weighed in on SVS.

Some hospitals have second victim peer support programs, including Nationwide Children's Hospital. The Columbus, Ohio-based facility has a three-tiered response that is triggered when a healthcare provider is involved in an adverse event. The first tier, local support, educates colleagues and managers of the event and how to care for the second victim.

For example, asking how the co-worker is doing can be monumental.

"Even if they don't take you up on it, it's incredibly meaningful that you offered support," Kristy deVries, manager of the Nationwide Children's Hospital's program, said at an ASHP conference.

The second tier involves training workforce peers on how to help second victims, and the third tier ensures the organization provides mental healthcare for those who need it.

For leaders at hospitals and health systems interested in creating similar programs, Ms. deVries recommended finding an executive sponsor, using research to present the case and starting small.

Pharmacists and others can use these tips right away, even if their organization does not have a formal program. After adverse events, Ms. deVries said people should avoid being positive too soon or minimizing the situation, such as saying "everything's going to be fine." Instead, she said it helps to listen, validate their feelings and let them know they are not alone.