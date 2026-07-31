How Allegheny Health Network Strengthened its Foundation for IV Compounding Safety with Automation and Standardization¹

Health system pharmacies face mounting pressure to improve medication safety while managing workforce shortages and growing regulatory requirements. Reducing variation in sterile compounding is a key step towards this end. As the complexity and volume of compounded medications continues to increase, forward-thinking organizations such as Allegheny Health Network (AHN) are often turning to technology-enabled workflows in an effort to support safer and more consistent IV preparation practices.

Eliminating Variability in the IV Room

Manual compounding processes can introduce inconsistencies in how medications are prepared, documented, and verified. Differences in technician experience, local workflows, and site-specific practices may create unnecessary variation in the process.

As it sought to minimize these risks, AHN adopted Omnicell’s IVX Workflow, a compact, all-in-one IV workflow device designed to provide pharmacy technicians with step-by-step instructions for preparing IV doses according to protocols set by a hospital or health system. The device is built to facilitate standardization of IV compounding processes and engineered to enhance dose safety through embedded barcode, gravimetric, and volumetric verification as well as advanced image capture and recognition.

For AHN, the goal extends beyond simply improving individual IV preparations but is part of a larger strategy to build consistency across its entire network and intended to ensure that all pharmacy operations are the same and repeatable regardless of facility size or location.

Increasing Visibility and Confidence

According to AHN, one of the biggest advantages of IVX Workflow has been the enhanced visibility it provides into their compounding process. Rather than relying solely on manual checks and paper documentation, pharmacists can access and review detailed records and images of every step completed during the preparation of an IV.

The built-in volumetric and gravimetric verification capabilities have also helped reduce much of the variability that can result when pharmacy technicians manually measure an IV dose.

“IVX Workflow is giving our technicians more confidence because it is designed to make sure they are compounding medications as accurately as possible, which is huge for patient safety,” says Arpit Mehta, PharmD, Network Director of Pharmacy at Allegheny Health Network.

Supporting Workforce Efficiency

The value of workflow automation extends beyond visibility and safety enhancements for AHN. IVX Workflow has also helped the health system reduce the administrative burdens of their pharmacy staff by automating calculations, documentation, and verification activities. By streamlining these tasks, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians can devote more time and attention to clinical responsibilities and patient care initiatives.

Building a Foundation for Long-Term Safety

IVX Workflow has helped AHN develop a compounding environment with greater transparency, traceability, and control. The health system’s experience underscores the role technology can potentially play in helping pharmacies move from manual, variable processes to standardized, data-driven workflows. By creating consistency across facilities and providing real-time oversight of compounding activities, AHN is effectively supporting compounding safety and operational performance, providing a compelling example of what may be possible.

To learn more about AHN’s use of IVX Workflow, watch Allegheny Health Network: Improving Compounding Safety with IVX Workflow.

¹ Impact and outcomes reflect AHN’s experiences and information provided by AHN for inclusion [as well as Omnicell’s internal analysis]. Discussion of potential benefits or outcomes does not imply, and Omnicell does not guarantee, that any specific impact or improvement will be achieved. Customer outcomes are dependent upon many different factors and individual results may vary by organization.

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