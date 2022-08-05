How 6 drugmakers fared in Q2

After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurgence of a global monkeypox outbreak, here's where six major pharmaceutical companies stand after 2022's second quarter:

Pfizer saw its biggest increase in quarterly sales, totaling $27.7 billion. This is a 47 percent increase from last year's second quarter. About a third of its latest earnings, $10.5 billion, are because of its vaccine sales, and its hospital sector racked up $9.7 billion. Pfizer expects to sell $22 billion worth of Paxlovid, its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, and $32 billion worth of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna inched toward an increase in revenue of about $400 million compared to 2021's second quarter. In total, Moderna amassed $4.7 billion in revenue, and the company said it expects to gain $21 billion by the end of 2022.

Johnson & Johnson earned $24 billion, a 3 percent increase from last year's second quarter. J&J's revenue had about a 50-50 split between U.S. sales, which was $12.2 million, and international sales, which was $11.8 million. Its pharmaceutical sector grew the most since last year, with a 12.4 percent increase.

Eli Lilly reported a 4 percent decrease in revenue sales as it fell from $6.7 billion in 2021's second quarter to $6.5 billion. Although national revenue grew 6 percent, Eli Lilly's revenue outside the U.S. fell 16 percent, which the company attributes to China's government pricing of some drugs and "unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rates," according to an Aug. 4 news release from the pharmaceutical company.

Merck's pharmaceutical sales grew 28 percent since last year, with its global revenue collecting $14.6 billion last quarter. Three products, HPV vaccine Gardasil/Gardasil 9, carcinoma treatment Keytruda and cancer drug Lenvima, each grew between 26 percent to 36 percent in sales.

Bristol Myers Squibb reported a minor increase in revenue, 2 percent, since 2021's second quarter. The pharmaceutical company earned $11.9 billion last quarter, with nearly three-fourths of that total going toward its U.S. sales.