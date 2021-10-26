Half of world has received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Fifty percent of the world's population — more than 3.84 billion people — has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to The New York Times' vaccination tracker, which was last updated Oct. 26.

The tracker uses data based on government reports, provided by University of Oxford's Our World in Data project.

Though vaccination rates are picking up globally, stark gaps remain between different countries. Rates remain especially low in some countries in Africa, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

As of Oct. 25, 57.4 percent of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

 

