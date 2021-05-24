Half of states have fully vaccinated 50% of their adult population

At least 25 states and Washington, D.C., have fully vaccinated half or more of their adult population against COVID-19, according to the CDC's May 23 data.

As of May 23, 61.3 percent of American adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 49.6 percent are fully vaccinated.

Maine has the highest percentage of its population vaccinated against COVID-19. As of May 23, the state had vaccinated more than 62.9 percent of its adult population and 51.9 percent of its total population.

As of May 23, 49.2 percent of the country's total population has received at least one shot, and 39.2 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated.