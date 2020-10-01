Government stops distributing remdesivir

The U.S. government will no longer control distribution of remdesivir, an HHS spokesperson told The Washington Post.

Though the drug faced severe shortages in the spring and summer, it is no longer facing widespread shortages.

Gilead declined to outline its plans for distribution, according to the Post.

The drugmaker has taken more steps for full FDA approval of the drug, which it has named Veklury. It is on track to make more than $9 billion on the drug in 2020 and 2021, the Post reported, as a five-day treatment course is priced at $3,120. Gilead said it doesn't plan to change the price.

Clinical studies have raised questions about the drug's effectiveness, and the most conclusive studies have shown that it reduces hospital stays from 15 days to 11 but doesn't significantly reduce the odds of dying from COVID-19, according to the Post.

Read the full article here.

