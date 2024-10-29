GoodRx enters weight loss drug arena

GoodRx has officially entered the weight loss drug market by offering an exclusive discount on the once-daily oral medication Qsymia.

Through GoodRx, patients with a valid prescription can purchase a 30-day supply of the drug for $149. The medication is available at the discounted cash price at 70,000 retail pharmacies nationwide, according to an Oct. 29 news release.

The FDA approved Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate) for chronic weight management in 2012.

"Obesity medications are life-changing for millions of Americans, but accessibility and affordability are often a barrier for many consumers," Dorothy Gemmell, chief commercial officer at GoodRx, said in a news release. "Through this partnership, we're making headway in getting these critical medications into the hands of those who need them and improving access to a medication that not only helps with weight loss, but is also tied to better outcomes for other costly chronic diseases."