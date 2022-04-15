GoodRx buys pharmacy services platform for $150M

GoodRx finalized its acquisition of VitaCare Prescription Services, a digital pharmacy services platform, April 14.

Three things to know:

1. GoodRx purchased the platform from TherapeuticsMD for $150 million, with an additional $7 million consideration contingent upon its financial performance through 2023.

2. The platform is designed to help patients understand their coverage and find savings opportunities for brand medications.



3. GoodRx first shared plans to acquire the platform in March.