GoodRx to acquire pharmacy services platform for $150M

GoodRx has entered a definitive agreement to acquire VitaCare Prescription Services, a digital pharmacy services platform.

Under the agreement, GoodRx will acquire the platform from TherapeuticsMD for $150 million, with an additional $7 million consideration contingent upon its financial performance through 2023.

The platform is designed to help patients understand their coverage and find savings opportunities for brand medications.

"Over the past decade, GoodRx has helped millions of Americans afford generic medications, but brand medications remain too expensive for too many people," Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx, said in a March 7 news release. "With VitaCare, we aim to grow our reach and provide new tools for both consumers and providers to help ensure that more patients can access relevant savings programs and navigate prior authorization requirements."

The deal is expected to close in mid-2022.