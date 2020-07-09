Gilead launches trial for inhaled version of remdesivir earlier than expected

Gilead is currently conducting testing for an inhaled version of remdesivir, according to a July 8 statement from its chief medical officer, Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD.

The drugmaker announced its plans June 22 to begin testing an inhaled version of the antiviral drug, saying that such trials would commence in August. However, Dr. Parsey's statement revealed a phase 1a trial is already underway.

The randomized, placebo-controlled trial will evaluate remdesivir's safety in treating 60 healthy adults to form the basis for further trials, especially in COVID-19 patients who do not require hospitalization. The drugmaker hopes the inhaled version could create positive outcomes for those in outpatient environments, where cases are less severe.

Gilead says that administering remdesivir directly to the site where the infection is worst early on — the upper respiratory tract — may prevent COVID-19 patients from becoming hospitalized. The drugmaker also argues inhaled remdesivir could reduce negative side effects, compared to its intravenous version.

