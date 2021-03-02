Florida, Ohio and NYC expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

New York City, Florida and Ohio are all expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines this week, The New York Times reported.

New York City opened eligibility March 1 to food service and hotel industry workers. People who work in regional food banks, food pantries and "permitted home-delivered" meal programs are now eligible to receive a vaccine, according to the Times. Hotel workers who come in direct contact with guests are also eligible.

Florida will open eligibility to people 50 and older who work in K-12 schools, law enforcement and firefighting March 3, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, according to the Times. The governor also signed an executive order Feb. 26 to allow retail pharmacies and physician's offices to give vaccines to people under age 65 with comorbidities that put them at high risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19.

Ohio is opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people with Type 1 diabetes, pregnant women and some child care and funeral service workers March 4, the Times reported. Law enforcement and corrections officers will also be eligible.

Gov. Mike DeWine said the state's expanded eligibility is in response to an expected increase in vaccine doses. Ohio will receive more than 448,00 vaccine doses this week, 96,000 of those coming from Johnson & Johnson, Mr. DeWine said.

The U.S. is currently administering an average of 1.82 million vaccines administered per day, the Times reported.

