FDA studying how drug names influence perceived efficacy

The FDA recently outlined its plans to study how proprietary drug names affect perceptions about their efficacy.

The study will enroll 500 consumers and 500 healthcare providers. The FDA will analyze their perceptions about certain fictional drug names for high cholesterol and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

For both conditions, participants will be presented with seven fictional drug names. Five will be names that may suggest the medical condition the drug is designed to treat and vary in terms of promise of effect. One will be a name that explicitly suggests efficacy or extreme value (the FDA provided "CureFlux" as an example), and one will be a neutral name.

Participants will answer questions about the names before and after the researchers tell them the drugs' indications.

