FDA panel to consider J&J's COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 26

The FDA's vaccine committee will meet Feb. 26 to discuss emergency approval for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Johnson & Johnson submitted a request for emergency use authorization for its vaccine Feb. 4.

"The FDA remains committed to keeping the public informed about our evaluation of the data for COVID-19 vaccines, so that the American public and medical community have trust and confidence in FDA-authorized vaccines," said acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD.

The FDA said it will make background materials, such as the meeting agenda and committee roster, available to the public no later than Feb. 24.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee doesn't make the final decision on whether to authorize a vaccine, but provides guidance to the agency after the public discussion.

The FDA said it will livestream the meeting on its YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels and from its own website.



Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

AstraZeneca's vaccine may not effectively protect against South Africa variant, small trial shows

20 most expensive prescription drugs in 2021

Pentagon to deploy troops to help with COVID-19 vaccine administration

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.