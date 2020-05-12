FDA expands list of drugs covered by new compounding policy

The FDA expanded its list of drugs covered under newly flexible compounding policies to include two more drugs that might be in short supply because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list now includes morphine sulfate, a drug used to treat severe pain, and epinephrine, a drug used to treat allergic reactions.

The new policies say the FDA doesn't intend to take action against pharmacies for compounding products that are essentially copies of commercially available drugs or for supplying hospitals with drugs without receiving patient-specific prescriptions, as long as specific guidelines outlined in the policy are met.

