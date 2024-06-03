FDA approves Moderna's RSV shot for older adults

The FDA has given the green light to Moderna's mRNA-based respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, specifically for older adults, the drugmaker announced May 31.

"This approval is also the first time an mRNA vaccine has been approved for a disease other than COVID-19," Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's CEO, said in the release. "With mRESVIA, we continue to deliver for patients by addressing global public health threats related to infectious diseases."

While many of the current RSV vaccines are targeted for the protection of maternal and infant groups, adults over 60 are also at higher risk for the infection, according to the CDC.

In its phase 3 trial, Moderna reported no severe safety incidents or adverse effects beyond recipients reporting injection site pain, fatigue, headache, myalgia and arthralgia.

The vaccine is expected to be available for older adults later this year, ahead of the 2024/2025 respiratory virus season.