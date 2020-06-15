FDA approves HPV vaccine to prevent head and neck cancers

The FDA approved the use of Gardasil 9 to prevent certain head and neck cancers June 12.

Gardasil 9 is a vaccine used to prevent cervical, vulvar, vaginal and anal cancers caused by the human papillomavirus in girls and women between the ages of 9 and 45 years. It is also used to prevent anal cancer in boys and men between the ages of 9 and 45 years.



The FDA has expanded its use to prevent oropharyngeal and other head and neck cancers caused by certain types of HPV in both sexes.



For those between the ages of 9 and 14 years, Gardasil9 can be administered using a two-dose or three-dose schedule. For individuals 15 through 45 years of age, Gardasil 9 is administered via a three-dose schedule.



