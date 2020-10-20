FDA advisory panel to publicly discuss COVID-19 vaccine approval process

A committee of outside experts will meet Oct. 22 to advise the FDA on its COVID-19 vaccine approval process for the first time, STAT reported.

The convening of the panel, known as the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, could reassure members of the public who worry the FDA is basing its COVID-19 decisions on politics more than science. An October survey conducted by STAT and the Harris Poll revealed that Americans' acceptance of a potential COVID-19 vaccine is declining rapidly.

The FDA has listed a roster of 20 committee members, consisting of physicians, academics, disease experts and biostatisticians. The committee will also feature a representative from the pharmaceutical industry, Paula Annunziato, MD, Merck's vice president of vaccine and clinical research, but she can't vote when the committee is making decisions.

VRBPAC will convene as many as three times in November and three times in December, according to STAT. Members must be vetted for conflicts of interest before each meeting.

The FDA is not required to heed the advice of the VRBPAC, though it usually does.

