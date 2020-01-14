Expensive MS drugs prompt some patients to skip their prescriptions

The cost of multiple sclerosis drugs has forced many patients to either alter their prescription use or skip taking their medicines altogether, according to a survey cited by STAT.

The survey, conducted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, found that 40 percent of multiple sclerosis patients have had to take "drastic actions" to afford their prescriptions.

It showed that 12 percent stopped using their medications for a while; 9 percent skipped or delayed filling a prescription; and 8 percent took less of their prescription than was prescribed.

Additionally, 16 percent of respondents said they saved less for retirement or college; 11 percent spent less on groceries; 9 percent postponed paying other bills; and 2 percent took a second job, STAT reported.

A study in Neurology cited by STAT found that the average out-of-pocket costs for multiple sclerosis patients increased twentyfold between 2004 and 2016, with patients paying an average of $309 a month by 2016.

