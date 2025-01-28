Drugmaker recalls blood pressure treatment common in anesthesia

Provepharm issued a recall of its Phenylephrine hydrochloride injection from lot number 24020027 due to the discovery of black particulate matter in a vial. The affected lot, with an expiration date of December 2025, was distributed nationwide to hospitals and wholesalers.

The company initiated the recall of the blood pressure treatment after a pharmacy reported observing foreign particles in a vial. The presence of these particles in the injectable solution can lead to local irritation or swelling, according to a Jan. 24 news release from the FDA.

In addition, if the particles enter the bloodstream, they could block blood vessels, potentially causing complications such as stroke or death.

Phenylephrine hydrochloride injection is commonly used in patients undergoing anesthesia. Provepharm has said no adverse events have been linked to the recall.

Healthcare providers and distributors are being urged to immediately cease use of the affected lot and return the product.