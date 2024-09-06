Drugmaker might be 1st healthcare company to top $1 trillion valuation

Elizabeth Gregerson -

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly may become the first healthcare company to hit a market value of $1 trillion, according to a Sept. 5 CNBC report. 

This growth is fueled by the companies popular weight loss and diabetes drugs, Zepbound and Moinjaro. When discussing its second-quarter results in August, company officials said the two drugs accounted for almost 40% of Eli Lilly’s total sales. Those results caused the company's stock to rise by 10% on Aug. 8, according to CNBC

Eli Lilly's current market value is close to $900 million, as of this writing.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles